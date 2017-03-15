Thrills and spills at Merrijig Rodeo



LAST Saturday night, thousands flocked to McCormack Park for the annual Merrijig Rodeo – but this year’s 40th anniversary event offered just that little bit more than normal.

There are always thrills and spills and plenty of amusement to be had, but the action was doubled this year with the first ever Junior Rodeo program, which kicked off at lunch time.

For those aged 17 and under there was junior bronc riding, barrel racing, roping and even some steers to have a go at.

A common format in Queensland, the Junior Rodeo is designed to encourage the next generation of riders to gain more experience in a competitive environment.

Plenty of Mansfield locals took the opportunity to give the Junior program a go, with entrants in the Barrel Race, Junior Steer Ride and the Junior Bareback Bronc ride.

Later on, as the sun disappeared below the Merrijig Hills, the main events started and the action really began.

