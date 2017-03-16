Hot weather in Melbourne but snow forecast at Mt Buller



WHILE most Victorians enjoyed beach weather last Wednesday Mt Buller prepared for its first snow.

Mt Buller’s new “Snow factory” was delivered to the mountain and within just a few weeks will be ready to produce its first snowflakes.

The Snow factory was shipped from TechnoAlpin in Italy back in January and took three semi-trailers to deliver it to the mountain last Wednesday.

It is the first of its type in Australia.

Buller Ski Lifts general manager Laurie Blampied welcomed the arrival of the $1.6m investment to the ski area.

“This investment re-writes the script for the start of winter,” Mr Blampied said.

