Hot weather in Melbourne but snow forecast at Mt Buller


Categories: News, Tourism
Tags: , ,
DROPPING IN: Mt Buller’s latest snowmaking equipment is carefully lifted from semi-trailers and into position on the mountain last week - almost ready to start making snow.DROPPING IN: Mt Buller’s latest snowmaking equipment is carefully lifted from semi-trailers and into position on the mountain last week - almost ready to start making snow.

WHILE most Victorians enjoyed beach weather last Wednesday Mt Buller prepared for its first snow.

Mt Buller’s new “Snow factory” was delivered to the mountain and within just a few weeks will be ready to produce its first snowflakes.

The Snow factory was shipped from TechnoAlpin in Italy back in January and took three semi-trailers to deliver it to the mountain last Wednesday.

It is the first of its type in Australia.

Buller Ski Lifts general manager Laurie Blampied welcomed the arrival of the $1.6m investment to the ski area.

“This investment re-writes the script for the start of winter,” Mr Blampied said.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 15 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

