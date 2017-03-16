Kian is world number one



KIAN Lerch-MacKinnon is now the world’s number one Junior Men’s XCO (cross-country) mountain bike rider, after the International Union of Cyclists (UCI) rankings were released last week.

On the back of this fantastic news, Kian has travelled to Queensland where he will compete in two of the biggest events on the season’s calendar.

In Toowoomba Kian will defend his Oceania Continental Mountain Bike Championships title, which he won last year in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Kian claimed victory in Queenstown in impressive style, outracing the Australian and New Zealand champions by four and two minutes respectively.

The following week Kian will compete at the 2017 MTBA National XCO Championships in Canungra, which will be held from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19.

The number one ranking Kian earned will effect where he starts on the grid for the upcoming 2017 World Championships in Cairns starting August 24.

