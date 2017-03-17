Free stock containment workshop this week


AGRICULTURE Victoria is hosting two field days focused on building and using stock containment areas (SCA), with one to take place in Benalla next Wednesday.

The field days are designed to assist livestock producers who are considering building SCAs, as well as those who are seeking to improve their management of existing containment areas.

SCAs are a valuable farm management tool to help with maintaining ground cover, minimising weed infestations and erosion, and protecting pastures to maximise recovery during dry times.

Removing stock and feeding in containment areas can also allow for closer monitoring and management of livestock nutritional requirements.

Local farmer experience will be an important element of the field day, with the morning session to include a farm tour and discussion on SCA site selection, design and building.

In the afternoon there will be presentations and discussion about use of containment areas as a farm management tool, nutritional requirements, feed budgeting, water, shade and animal health considerations.

 

