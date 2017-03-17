Three’s a hat trick in cricket


Categories: Cricket (Junior), Sport
Tags: ,
TOP THREE: Top cricketers (from left) Phoenix Valerio, Max Mahoney and Paddy Buchanan have been chosen to try out for the Victorian U12 cricket team.TOP THREE: Top cricketers (from left) Phoenix Valerio, Max Mahoney and Paddy Buchanan have been chosen to try out for the Victorian U12 cricket team.

THREE young Mansfield cricketers have been selected to try out for the Victorian under 12 cricket team.

Paddy Buchanan, Max Mahoney and Phoenix Valerio have all been standout players this season and now have the chance to make it into the Victorian team.

The boys will have their first trial tomorrow (Thursday) in Benalla.

They were nominated by their club as good players.

A highlight of many junior cricketers’ summer is the pathway competition where they get to represent their region and play on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Established in 1999, the much vaunted pathway program will be re-branded this summer to recognise the state’s flagship sides.

 

