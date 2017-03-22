As far back as she can remember, all Jess wanted to be was a vet

Pets are like family to Delatite Veterinary Service’s newest team member


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
NEW FACE: Delatite Veterinary Services’ newest vet, Dr Jess Metcalfe, pictured with Olive the Jack Russell, is a small animal specialist.NEW FACE: Delatite Veterinary Services’ newest vet, Dr Jess Metcalfe, pictured with Olive the Jack Russell, is a small animal specialist.

JESSICA Metcalfe grew up in a world that revolved around helping others.

With her father the head of a neurosurgical unit, and her mother a dedicated paediatrician, Jess saw firsthand the hours required by those wanting a job in medicine.

Rather than finding the commitment daunting, it was her parents’ work ethic that helped motivate Jess to embark on her own career as an animal doctor (veterinarian).

“My dad is almost 60 now, and still puts in 70 hour weeks,” she said.

“I remember being young and thinking, wow, he’s dedicated to helping others – I’ve always really admired both of them for that.”

Despite having two parents in medicine, from the age of five Jess knew it was animals, rather than people, that she wanted to study.

After completing her education at Wesley College, Jess studied for her degree in veterinary science at Melbourne University before graduating in 2009.

 

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20