Categories:

Tags:

LAST Wednesday, half a dozen players from the Collingwood Football Club were in town as part of their AFL Player Appearance program.

Students from schools across the shire travelled to the Mansfield Recreation Reserve for a special skills clinic, spending time with players such as Ben Crocker, Brayden Maynard and Brodie Grundy.

The public appearances are organised through AFL Country Victoria.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email