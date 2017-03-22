Council to fix shire financial woes: CEO



MANSFIELD Shire chief executive officer Alex Green has promised to get council’s financial woes out of trouble.

At well attended community meetings held across the shire last week residents heard the concerns of councillors and council officers in regards to the $700,000 shortfall in the upcoming budget.

At the Mansfield township meeting, Mr Green openly admitted that a spending spree on new assets, lower percentage increases in rates, rate capping and the reduction in the number of government grants had all contributed to the shortfall.

“Yes, at de-amalgamation in 2002 a report stated clearly that Mansfield Shire should not be doing any ‘new assets’, should increase the rates up to 16 per cent just to keep afloat,” Mr Green said.

“This has not happened.

“In the past 10 years or so council has renovated the recreation reserve, along with the Bonnie Doon recreation reserve and netball courts, built the new Family and Children’s Centre, established the additional playing fields, constructed the rail trail, refurbished public halls and more.”

