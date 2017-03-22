Garden tour a delight for region’s visitors



Categories:

Tags:

A RECORD number of keen gardeners took the opportunity to visit several gardens around Mansfield last week – many coming from across the North East with a Gardeners Victoria Inc bus tour.

Mansfield organiser of the day Kaye Draper was thrilled with the turnout of more than 140 arriving for a day of garden talks, tours and catch ups.

Many of the gardeners have been to Mansfield previously but this time, with a dry spell for the past two months, gardens were a little harder to find – but the gardens visited were immaculate and well loved.

On the agenda was the Merrijig garden of Harold Mitchell – on the Delatite River which had not previously been open to the public.

Designed by a Melbourne landscaper, the garden features numerous trees and shrubs, bridges, ponds waterways and unusual plantings.

Many of the tour guests stopped off at Martins Garage to view the MAGiC glass and ceramics before lunching at the Botanic Park.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

