Garden tour a delight for region’s visitors


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News
Tags: ,
IMPRESSED: Dawn Shaw of Benalla (right) was also delighted to chat with Jan Hough on the beautiful three acres of landscaped garden at Barwite.IMPRESSED: Dawn Shaw of Benalla (right) was also delighted to chat with Jan Hough on the beautiful three acres of landscaped garden at Barwite.

A RECORD number of keen gardeners took the opportunity to visit several gardens around Mansfield last week – many coming from across the North East with a Gardeners Victoria Inc bus tour.

Mansfield organiser of the day Kaye Draper was thrilled with the turnout of more than 140 arriving for a day of garden talks, tours and catch ups.

Many of the gardeners have been to Mansfield previously but this time, with a dry spell for the past two months, gardens were a little harder to find – but the gardens visited were immaculate and well loved.

On the agenda was the Merrijig garden of Harold Mitchell – on the Delatite River which had not previously been open to the public.

Designed by a Melbourne landscaper, the garden features numerous trees and shrubs, bridges, ponds waterways and unusual plantings.

Many of the tour guests stopped off at Martins Garage to view the MAGiC glass and ceramics before lunching at the Botanic Park.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20