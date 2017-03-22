Great weekend at the Mansfield Tour



MANSFIELD was host to more than 300 riders last weekend as the top cyclists in Australia assembled to battle out the “Mansfield Tour”.

The Tour comprised round two of the 2017 Towards Zero Victorian Road Series.

Two local riders competed in the blazing hot conditions, with Josh Hopwood managing to win a stage in his Individual Time Trial event in Masters B Grade.

Dan Purcell, another local, rode solidly in his first outing in a two day stage race.

Day One was based in Mansfield – with a 13.7km Individual Time Trial in the morning, and undulating road races of between 69 and 89km in the afternoon.

Day two saw riders tackle the famous Mt Buller Road Race circuit – 47km from the Alzburg Resort in Mansfield to the Mt Buller Village.

