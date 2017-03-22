Lucky escape for father and son as caravan rolls over



LABOUR Day long weekend saw a massive spike in population in the Mansfield district.

Senior Constable George Crawford of Mansfield police said it was great to see visitors from across Victoria enjoying the area, and the increase in traffic and tourists saw Mansfield police busy both on the roads and at the campsites.

“All in all we had a very successful weekend with visitors behaving themselves,” he said.

With the increase of traffic brings additional challenges for all road users, with one caravan rollover at the intersection of Malcolm Street and Howes Creek Road on Monday afternoon.

A father and son in the vehicle were very lucky to escape any serious injury in the rollover.

Occurring about 3pm on Monday, March 13 the accident blocked the intersection for some time before the vehicles could be cleared.

