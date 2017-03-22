Tough pre-season test for the Eagles


THROUGH THE RINGER: Jacob Howes saw the bottom of a few packs against East Ringwood last weekend.THROUGH THE RINGER: Jacob Howes saw the bottom of a few packs against East Ringwood last weekend.

THE Mansfield Eagles faced a tough pre-season test at home last Saturday against East Ringwood from the Eastern Football League.

The encounter with East Ringwood was a good litmus test for the Eagles, as the Eastern Football League is in the upper echelon of senior leagues in Victoria.

In the seniors, the Eagles lost in a close tussle by nine points.

Down by 16 points at three quarter time, the Eagles briefly gained the lead before some costly turnovers opened the door for East Ringwood to snatch it back and close out the game as victors.

With a more attacking style of ball movement planned for this season, Eagles coach Cam Hotton was happy to see the players taking the game on – even if they made some mistakes in the process.

“That’s what practice matches are for,” said Hotton.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

