Minister seeks please explain after Mt Buller investigation

MOUNT Buller Mt Stirling Resort Management Board (ARMB) CEO John Huber, and chairperson Jennifer Hutchinson, have been given seven days to explain why they should not be sacked following claims of more than $85,000 of taxpayers money being spent on family trips overseas, entertaining friends and staff bonuses.

A report was tabled in parliament on Monday by the Victorian Ombudsman, Deborah Glass, alleging that ARMB members misused public funds and resources.

Within hours Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Lily D’Ambrosio – who has overarching responsibility for the Victoria’s alpine resorts – issued a “show cause” as to why the Mt Buller Mt Stirling Resort Management members should keep their jobs.

Ms S’Ambrosio said in a statement on Monday that “as the Minister responsible I expect high standards of behaviour from board members and senior executives in my portfolio”.

“The actions and the lapses in judgement and oversight, detailed in this report, fall well short of the expected standards,” she said.

“I have been advised that for the sake of procedural fairness the chair and all board members will need to show cause why they should not be removed from their current positions.”

