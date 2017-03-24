Victorian duck hunting season up and running



THE Victorian duck hunting season opened last Saturday, with Lake Eildon and Lake Nillachootie among those waterways where hunting is permitted.

The 2017 duck hunting season runs for a 12-week period, from March 18 to June 12.

Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is reminding all hunters to stick to designated hunting areas at the water corporation’s lakes, dams and reservoirs throughout the season.

GMW manager recreation and land strategy David Jackson said the best way to find out where you’re allowed to hunt is to check the maps on the GMW website at www.gmwater.com.au/duckhunting.

“Remember that GMW water storages are also used by a range of people who visit for purposes other than hunting, so it’s important to be aware of prohibited zones at each site,” Mr Jackson said.

“I ask that all hunters act in a safe and responsible manner at all times.”

