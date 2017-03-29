Community survey: calls to cut staff, wages expenditure



A COMMUNITY survey, conducted over the past month by Mansfield Shire Council, has seen the public identify “cutting staff and wages expenditure” as the most popular way for council to make savings, to help address a forecast $700,000 shortfall in the upcoming budget.

This response was most popular by nearly double.

Second in suggesting savings measures was “don’t know/not sure,” and the third most popular response was “better time management, improved efficiency and improved staff performance”.

While a majority of people identified reductions in staff as their suggested focus for council’s savings, most could not say which particular services should be cut.

Shire chief executive officer, Alex Green, said he understands the frustration, but remains steadfast in his message that jobs will not be cut before the community decides what services can trimmed back or done without.

“As we have explained during our Community Conversation sessions, council is looking at making savings across all programs and areas of expenditure,” Mr Green said.

