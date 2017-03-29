From hospitality to textile manufacturing

Catie Mars’ dreams of being an air hostess went by the way



CATIE Mars is what you can definitely say is a get up and go modern mum who cannot sit on her haunches and do nothing.

Born in Sydney in 1978 Catie was brought up in a family of four children with two brothers and one sister.

“We basically lived in and around Armidale but tended to move a little around that area,” Catie recalls.

However, growing up in Armidale and with parents that insisted on the children having good schooling, Catie attended Presbyterian Ladies College for the majority of that schooling.

“All I ever dreamed about while growing up was becoming a flight attendant and staying in all the best hotels around the world,” Catie said.

“The dream was to with one day marrying a pilot and having kids.”

