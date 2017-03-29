Great club year celebrated



DELATITE Cricket Club celebrated its 2016/17 season in style at the Mansfield Golf Club on Saturday night.

Club president Peter Scales ran through some of the season’s highlights, including the family day/parents versus sons match, the Cricket Victoria versus Melbourne Sub-District match, Pink Stumps Day, which raised some $2000 for the McGrath Foundation, and the 1996/97 Premiership Reunion.

He thanked fellow committee members David Foster (Secretary), Todd Howland (Treasurer), Earl Ree-Goodings (Vice President), Naomi Campbell, Matt Stevenson and Janine O’Borne for their dedication and hard work throughout the busy season.

He also praised other workers at the club – Ken Cousins for preparing the magnificent Lords wickets; Bob Wilson for line marking; Paul Duncan and Lex Ross for A grade scoring; and Tony ‘Hank’ Fraser for B grade scoring; plus Nigel Watts for coordinating numerous Club fundraisers.

The club’s sponsors were also acknowledged for their fantastic support: Alpine Butchery, BP Vantage Fuels, Carey’s Paint Place, Cindy McLeish MP, Ken Neale Concreting, Marks IGA, Mansfield Golf Club, Mansfield Plumbing, Matt Stephenson Plastering, O’Malleys Original Italian Pizza and Wheeler Constructions.

Coach Mark Sampson conducted the Under 16s presentations, with the following award winners: bowling Max Sampson (ave. 6.90); batting Will Christopher (ave 31.25); fielding Joel Sanford; and Coach’s Award to Patrick Smith.

