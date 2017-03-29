Making raspberries into wine



RASPBERRRIES are typically associated with all things decadent – sweet treats, dripping red dessert sauces and melt in your mouth muffins.

But earlier this month Timo and Emily Ploshke turned the traditional raspberry into a not so traditional red wine – launched at their first ever trade tasting a few weeks ago.

Produced under their Northern Slopes Plantation label, the Ploshke’s have managed to create a completely unique product, and the first of its kind for Mansfield.

“Raspberries by nature are quite tart,” Timo explained.

“We wanted to make it just like a grape wine – it’s a bit like a Sav Blanc; the structure of it is quite acidically driven and it has a nice firm taste.”

The wine faithfully reflects the crisp tartness of a fresh raspberry.

This is not the first time Timo has ventured into the world of wine – in fact, he has been the manager at Barwite Vineyards for seven years.

