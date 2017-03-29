Skiing in March – 80 days before snow season opens


Categories: Featured Stories, News, Tourism
Tags: , ,
THIS IS FUN: Sam Meulenberg heads downhill on her toboggan on the first snow.THIS IS FUN: Sam Meulenberg heads downhill on her toboggan on the first snow.

LAST Wednesday Mt Buller locals made history by skiing 80 days before the official opening of the snow season.

It was all smiles as locals dusted off skis, snowboards and toboggans to enjoy a history-making slide on snow at Mt Buller more than two months ahead of the official June opening of the snow season.

The snow in March is possible due to the newly installed TechnoAlpin 220 Snowfactory’s ability to make snow, even at warm temperatures.

Mt Buller has been commissioning and testing the new refrigeration snowmaking technology in preparation for the upcoming snow season.

More than 500 cubic metres of snow was produced much to the delight of snow enthusiasts in the resort who seized the opportunity to ski on the ‘test snow’ last week.

Buller Ski Lifts general manager, Laurie Blampied, was one of the first to make some ski turns down the 100 metre slope.

“It’s skiing really well and feels just like a spring snow day,” Mr Blampied said.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

Want to read this story in full on your computer, tablet or phone?

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

8:30am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

Fax: 5775 1580

By Email

sales.mcourier
@nenews.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20