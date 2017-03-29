Skiing in March – 80 days before snow season opens



LAST Wednesday Mt Buller locals made history by skiing 80 days before the official opening of the snow season.

It was all smiles as locals dusted off skis, snowboards and toboggans to enjoy a history-making slide on snow at Mt Buller more than two months ahead of the official June opening of the snow season.

The snow in March is possible due to the newly installed TechnoAlpin 220 Snowfactory’s ability to make snow, even at warm temperatures.

Mt Buller has been commissioning and testing the new refrigeration snowmaking technology in preparation for the upcoming snow season.

More than 500 cubic metres of snow was produced much to the delight of snow enthusiasts in the resort who seized the opportunity to ski on the ‘test snow’ last week.

Buller Ski Lifts general manager, Laurie Blampied, was one of the first to make some ski turns down the 100 metre slope.

“It’s skiing really well and feels just like a spring snow day,” Mr Blampied said.

