Campdraft was a huge success


AROUND: Marnie Egan was one of the many Mansfield riders who did well at the recent Mansfield Campdraft, coming away with a placing in the Ladies event and in the Maiden.AROUND: Marnie Egan was one of the many Mansfield riders who did well at the recent Mansfield Campdraft, coming away with a placing in the Ladies event and in the Maiden.

THE Mansfield Campdraft is a horse enthusiast’s dream.

The trucks that roll into town on the Friday evening before the annual Mansfield Campdraft was held on March 18 and 19 were impressive to say the least, and there is nothing better than window shopping through the showgrounds as the average horse owner imagines just what they will be spending Powerball on.

Along with the trucks, there were horses worth tens of thousands of dollars.

At the recent Landmark Equine sale, a stockhorse gelding by Warrenbri Romeo smashed records by selling for $50,000.

The gelding was owned by Victorian breeders Mark and Shelley Ruff, and though that particular horse was not at Mansfield there were a number of others competing that were bred by the pair.

In a nutshell, the quality that you find at the Mansfield campdraft, both in horse and rider, is as good as you will find anywhere in Australia.

 

The full version of this story can be read in the print edition of the Mansfield Courier of Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 Click here to access current digital edition

