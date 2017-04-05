A century of high country mystery

KEITH Leydon came to Mansfield for two weeks’ work in 1977, and is still here to this day.
A carpenter by trade, Mr Leydon was soon offered another three months’ work.
He declined but on bidding farewell to Mansfield, local Betty Gerrish informed him there was a house around the corner going super cheap.
“Three months became six months,” said Mr Leydon.
“Then I met my future wife, Di – and I’m still here.”
Though he was from Melbourne, Di was born and bred in Mansfield and Mr Leydon adapted well to his new home town.