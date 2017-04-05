Mansfield Eagles stay grounded, but improve



THE MANSFIELD Eagles finished their preseason campaign winless, losing to the Montrose Demons in Montrose on Saturday.

But players and coaches will tell you that results are irrelevant in preseason, and what’s relevant is how you implement your tactics before round one.

The Eagles came away from Montrose disappointed with the result but happy with the performance after they showed glimpses of a very good side in their most impressive preseason encounter.

In the first half the Eagles displayed the high pressure inside game and free flowing outside spread that has players and coaches quietly optimistic they can match it with the GVL’s best this season.

The Eagles matched the aggression and rigour of Montrose around the clearances early.

Smart decision-making and direct ball use saw the Eagles look the more impressive side when they managed to break out of the clinches and move the ball in transition.

