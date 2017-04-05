Mansfield population numbers are rising

Jarrah Loh


ACCORDING to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week, Mansfield saw a 0.7 per cent population spike last year.

The Mansfield population was up by 55 people over the last financial year, bringing the total population up to 8358.

In the Mansfield Shire annual report for 2016 population figures showed a total of 8325 with a population in private dwellings sitting at 7749 and the total number of households at 3530.

The average number of people per household was 2.19, however, this average number per home is not expected to differ much between now and 2031 with only 2.10 predicted to be the average in 13 years’ time.

This may indicate that Mansfield’s growing population includes many retirees moving in to the area or taking up what used to be holiday homes and now becoming permanent residences.

In the council’s yearly report rateable data base showed that 4011 homes were owned by full time residents and 3482 being non-residents.

 

