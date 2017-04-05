Youth transition project a big success



A WONDERFUL gift has been delivered to the youth of Mansfield, by the youth of Mansfield, after the Youth Transition Street Art Workshop was held over the weekend.

Last weekend a huge contingent of young people were involved in an art project that transformed the existing back fence area at the youth space Café Connect into a fantastic wall mural.

Professional street artist AJ Tan facilitated the weekend workshop, engaging some 15 young people between the ages of 12-25 years to create the wall art from concept all the way through to brushstroke.

The young people of Mansfield delivered some amazing artwork and worked together brilliantly.

The project was part of National Youth Week – the single largest celebration of young people on the Australian youth calendar.

Participants in the workshop said they loved working with AJ Tan, brainstorming and learning new things, and having their very own piece of art that they created by working together.

