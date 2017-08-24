August uptick felt on and off mountain with fresh falls



Categories:

Tags:

CONDITIONS on Mt Buller in August have been some of the best of the decade.

In this period Mt Buller boasted well over a metre of snow with 131cm in snowmaking areas and around 103cm on open runs, with excellent rated cover for skiers and boarders.

Rhylla Morgan of Buller Ski lifts said everyone on the mountain was buoyed by the strong falls.

“Guests enjoyed exploring the entire mountain following the heavy falls which saw 76cm of snow fall since the start of August,” Ms Morgan said.

That was way back two weeks ago, before another round of huge snowfalls came down on the mountain last week.

Ms Morgan added that the local economy would receive a boost with tourists coming through local towns in their droves to get up the mountain.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...