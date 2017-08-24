Doon’s form falls away against Milawa



Categories:

Tags:

BONNIE Doon hosted the Milawa Demons on Saturday for the final home and away game of the season, only to be defeated by 45 points.

Milawa opened the proceedings with the first four goals of the first term before Bonnie Doon hit back kicking four in a row to draw level and keep well in the contest.

The second quarter was very much the same with each team challenging the other with end-to-end football.

Judd Darby was a general in the midfield while Kaine Herbert was a power-house up forward and Haiden Berry found plenty of form as the Bombers always kept close in the contest.

Jordan Prior dominated around the ground in the ruck and Daniel Godsmark started to get his touch back, while Robert Kirby started impacting the game.

The Demons soon found the scoreboard in the final term as their legs ran them across the line kicking seven goals to one to finish off Bonnie Doon and cement their spot in the top six.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...