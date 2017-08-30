As Mansfield grows, so do our school’s needs


Categories: News
Tags:
NOWHERE TO RUN: This is Mansfield Secondary College’s ‘physical education space’. According to the Department of Education, MSC is entitled to over 600 metres of such space for students, yet the school has only one-fifth of that. MSC students (from left) Klodi Ward, Shannon Cameron, Sammy Hardiman and Annika Oidekivi, attending their year 11 ‘Outdoor Education’ class, want to know why their school is being left behind.

RAPID population growth is creating unprecedented challenges for local services in the community.

A recent Victorian Auditor-General’s report said these challenges are particularly real in growth areas where services are limited and generally lag behind population settlement.

In other words, areas such as Mansfield.

Services in Mansfield, such as our secondary college, cannot sustain this growth without intervention.

Mansfield Secondary College (MSC) is the only public secondary school in Mansfield, and unless families and kids get what they deserve, the grass will continue to grow under their feet.

Growing pains

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20