Buller to be official Winter Olympic training centre

FLYING HIGH: Australian Olympic freestyle skier gold medallist Lydia Lassila is pictured here training at Mt Buller on the existing aerial site. PHOTO: Mt Buller - Andrew Railton

MT BULLER announced last week that it will host an official Olympic training centre, making Mt Buller Victoria’s home for the development of future Olympic and world champions in aerial and mogul skiing.

Following several months of planning and negotiations, a landmark partnership has been reached between the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, Ski and Snowboard Australia, Buller Ski Lifts, and the Mt Buller and Mt Stirling Resort Management Board.

The partnership will see Mt Buller athlete training programs recognised by the Australian Olympic Committee as an official Olympic training centre, and the only resort in Australia where Olympic athletes can live on mountain and train both day and night.

Formal contracts will be finalised in the coming months, and the centre is expected to be up and running in time for winter 2018.

It will include on-mountain accommodation for 20 athletes, an indoor acrobatic facility, upgraded aerials site, dedicated moguls course, additional snow making, and lights so athletes can train into the night.

“Winter sports have had remarkable success over the past decade, and now sit only behind swimming and sailing on current Olympic sport high performance rankings,” Geoffrey Henke, chair of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, said.

