Eagles reserves are heading for finals


Categories: Football, Sport
Tags:
SENIORS’ SEASON ENDS: Matt Martin and Brett Mahoney were powerless to stop Echuca running over the top of the Eagles seniors, as the side lost by 18 points in their final game of the year on Saturday

THE Mansfield Eagles’ reserves hosted the Echuca Bombers on Saturday in our final home and away game of season 2017, taking out a 50 point victory.

It was a great opportunity to build on the momentum the side has gathered over the last month heading into the real stuff this weekend.

On a day where we had many fine contributors, Patty Marks (best on ground) was a clear standout.

He has really timed his run to perfection to get fit for the finals campaign, and he has put in hours upon hours of work to be a chance to get back and play footy this year.

He really is a special talent.

Wade Clarke rucked all day and he is another great asset to the side.

