Eagles reserves are heading for finals

THE Mansfield Eagles’ reserves hosted the Echuca Bombers on Saturday in our final home and away game of season 2017, taking out a 50 point victory.

It was a great opportunity to build on the momentum the side has gathered over the last month heading into the real stuff this weekend.

On a day where we had many fine contributors, Patty Marks (best on ground) was a clear standout.

He has really timed his run to perfection to get fit for the finals campaign, and he has put in hours upon hours of work to be a chance to get back and play footy this year.

He really is a special talent.

Wade Clarke rucked all day and he is another great asset to the side.

