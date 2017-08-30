Influenza at fever pitch in Mansfield


FLUID SITUATION: Nurses (from left) Astrid Crigan and Katie Chandler at Mansfield District Hospital have witnessed a sharp spike in respiratory infection and influenza A cases this year.

FLU and respiratory cases have spiked in Mansfield, consistent with a febrile flu season across the state.

Mansfield District Hospital has experienced double its admissions caused by the flu this year as compared to 2016, while confirmed presentations of the flu and RSVs (respiratory viruses) have risen by 65 per cent in the Hume region as a whole.

Mansfield District Hospital said it has also experienced a spike in urgent care presentations.

“There’s certainly been an increased prevalence of respiratory infection and influenza A, and there’s been an increase in the numbers in urgent care,” said Mansfield District Hospital chief executive officer, Cameron Butler.

According to Mr Butler, hospital staffing has been affected as infection has spread through the hospital.

“We’ve really noticed it in our staff as well,” Mr Butler said.

