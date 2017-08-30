Junior netballers star again



THE Mansfield Junior Netball Club was represented by an 11 and under squad team in the Lilydale and Yarra Valley Netball Tournament in Kilsyth earlier this month.

After an early start to get to the Yarra Valley, the winter sun shone for the girls as they warmed up and focused on their games ahead.

Mansfield was the only regional team to compete in this age group.

Following weeks of training the girls were ready to take on some of the best teams in Victoria, with most of the opposition teams engaged in winter competition, as well as up to eight tournaments in just four months.

