No horsing around for Mansfield’s skilled horsewoman Sophie Fox

“Horses have always taken priority,” says local horsewoman Sophie Fox



Categories:

Tags:

PRACTICE Makes Perfect is the name of Sophie Fox’s old eventing horse.

If ever there was an ideal name, he has it.

Not because the big bay gelding needed practice, but rather because practice makes perfect sums up all that Sophie is about.

Although she is just 19 years of age, Sophie has spent her whole life getting it right.

Whether it’s helping out on the family farm, working her way through the Mansfield Pony Club or working at the local vet clinic – Sophie has always made a point to try, and if necessary, try again.

“I’m pretty busy,” she explained simply.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...