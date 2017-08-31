Mansfield’s shooters take out annual shield

THE monthly Mansfield Clay Target Club shoot was held on Sunday, August 20 in beautiful conditions.
In contrast to a wet and bleak week leading into the weekend, it was sunny and mild with a slight breeze, resulting in perfect shooting conditions.
The day brought out a large field of shooters from far and wide with a turnout of 34 competitors.
This shoot was the annual Mansfield vs Woods Point Shield, with a large representation from the two clubs who were joined by competitors from other neighbouring clubs including Alexandra, Benalla, Euroa, Wangaratta and Albury.
Three events were on the fixture: 25 Target Continental, 50 Target Double Barrel and finally a 20 Target Handicap.
The combined score of the top five shooters from Mansfield and Woods Point, from the last event, determined the shield winner.