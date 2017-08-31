Mansfield’s shooters take out annual shield


Categories: Shooting, Sport
Tags:
MANSFIELD’S SHIELD: Holding the Mansfield Woods Point Shield is John Wood (president Woods Point Clay Target Club) with (from left) Cindy McLeish (MLA, Eildon) and Anthony Kirley (president Mansfield Clay Target Club).

THE monthly Mansfield Clay Target Club shoot was held on Sunday, August 20 in beautiful conditions.

In contrast to a wet and bleak week leading into the weekend, it was sunny and mild with a slight breeze, resulting in perfect shooting conditions.

The day brought out a large field of shooters from far and wide with a turnout of 34 competitors.

This shoot was the annual Mansfield vs Woods Point Shield, with a large representation from the two clubs who were joined by competitors from other neighbouring clubs including Alexandra, Benalla, Euroa, Wangaratta and Albury.

Three events were on the fixture: 25 Target Continental, 50 Target Double Barrel and finally a 20 Target Handicap.

The combined score of the top five shooters from Mansfield and Woods Point, from the last event, determined the shield winner.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

