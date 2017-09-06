Busted: backyard burglars are charged



TARGETED investigation has helped Mansfield police solve a spate of motor vehicle theft and burglary cases that occurred over a short period in August.

Three Mansfield residents, aged 30, 38 and 41, have been charged with over 40 offences.

One offender was remanded into custody and two were charged and bailed and will appear at court at a later date.

The arrests came after police stepped-up efforts with increased patrols and personnel to investigate the surge in crime that was troubling Mansfield.

“In response to a spike in the number of reported burglaries and thefts, and thefts from motor vehicles most particularly, police increased its patrols,” said Senior Sergeant Mick Layton of Mansfield police.

“We put a night shift patrol in place, and we worked closely with the Benalla detective, and as a result of our investigations we were able to execute search warrants at several Mansfield residences.”

