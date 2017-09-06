New manikin is on the pulse


GENEROUS DONATION: The Mansfield Ambulance Auxiliary last month gifted the local ambulance station $5400 worth of equipment including a new CPR manikin and IV arm. (From left) auxiliary president Kathy Croughan, auxiliary member Raylene Guy, auxiliary member Judy Kirkham, Mansfield Ambulance team leader Greg Margetts, auxiliary member Pat Martin, auxiliary treasurer Kate Adams and Mansfield Ambulance paramedic Brooke Shaw.

THE Mansfield community has received another great gift from the Mansfield Ambulance Auxiliary, with the purchase of new ambulance training equipment late last month.

Thanks to the auxiliary’s latest donation, local paramedics have been gifted a new CPR manikin and IV arm to practice their skills on.

The ambulance auxiliary donated $5400 for the new equipment, from funds raised through bush markets, trivia nights and other activities in the last year.

The new equipment will help Mansfield’s paramedics, who have recently seen statistical improvement in survival rates from CPR and resuscitation, continue to provide top-class care.

The state-of-the-art equipment is a welcome upgrade for the local ambulance station, aiming to improve the team’s CPR and resuscitation skills.

“Our new manikin gives us feedback during CPR and indicates whether to go faster or slower, or to push harder or softer,” said Mansfield Ambulance paramedic Brooke Shaw.

