MANSFIELD township will get its annual spring clean from September 11 as part of the ‘Polish the Town for Spring’ week-long campaign.

The town should be awash with brooms, brushes and buckets as a part of the initiative supported by Mansfield Shire Council and Mansfield District Business Association.

Mansfield Shire mayor Paul Volkering said the weeklong spring clean is to improve the appearance of Mansfield’s business hubs along High and Highett streets and the new Erril Street shops.

