Road safety winter blitz

Highway cops combat speed with chopper and new safe car


ON THE ROAD AGAIN: (From left) LSC Murray Moser, S/C Melissa Scannell, LSC Ben Brodley, LSC (Air Wing) Karlis Broders, Pilot Simon Barton, Sgt Marty McLachlan and S/C Scott Woodstock, pictured with the Euro Copter EC135 and the special ‘Guardian’ Mercedes on the right.

HIGHWAY police have been watching the local roads closely over the notoriously bad winter season with helicopter, squad cars and their flash new vehicles on hand.

Local police have teamed up with Police Air-wing conducting aerial surveillance and detecting speeding vehicles from above.

Those travelling above the limit are then intercepted by ground crew operating from vehicles.

Local police have also been allocated a Mercedes Benz, AMG E43.

“This vehicle is an example of the future direction of safety in car manufacturing,” said Sergeant Marty McLachlan.

“The car is used to demonstrate the cutting edge of built-in passive safety systems.

