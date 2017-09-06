Twos out of finals race after close loss



THE mighty Mansfield Reserves headed off to Benalla on Sunday to fly the flag for the club in an elimination final against last year’s grand finalists the Kyabram Bombers, but came up short by 19 points.

With everything to play for and it being year over for the loser, it was sure to be a hard fought contest.

Kyabram played the better brand of footy for the majority of the first half, really running hard forward of centre, hitting each contest hard and taking a 20 point lead into the half time break.

