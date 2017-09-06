U16s get the job done against Kangaroos



Categories:

Tags:

ON Sunday the U16 Eagles faced off against the Kangaroos for a spot in the big dance this Sunday, and claim a spot they did with a 22 point victory.

With the boys feeling like they had some unfinished business against the Benalla Giants, they were determined to win their way through.

For the second consecutive week the boys had to kick into a stiff breeze in the opening term, and the Kangaroos made some early running, but couldn’t put it on the scoreboard wasting their opportunities to score one goal and five behinds for the term.

The Eagles, in contrast, made every opportunity count with three goals into the breeze to take an eight point lead into the first change.

The boys in the midfield were starting to get on top as the term went on with Silk, Moz and Geords all getting plenty of it.

The tall forwards were also showing some positive signs with Tanz clunking a hanger in the first to get himself up and about.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...