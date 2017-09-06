Wes is the Courier’s newest advertising account manager

From dreaming of a career as a professional athlete, Wes Mudge later developed a love of mathematics



WES Mudge has always loved numbers.

From an early age, he excelled at two things: sports and school.

Like all young boys, he dreamed of a career as a professional athlete – football or cricket – but later developed a love of mathematics.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Wes is the youngest of three children.

Although he spent the better part of four decades living in Melbourne, the Mudge family have owned a holiday home off Howes Creek Road for all of Wes’s life.

So when they weren’t in suburbia, they were in Mansfield – water skiing and fishing.

