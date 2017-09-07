“Our students could do so much more”



“HAVING facilities that meet the minimum standards is no longer good enough,” says local accountant Natalie Davies of Mansfield Accounting and Taxation when talking about the state of Mansfield Secondary College (MSC).

“Our students shouldn’t have to play second best to any other school, private or public.”

Ms Davies is the mother of one child that currently attends MSC and two primary school students who will be attending the school in the future.

“It’s time for the State Government to fund our secondary college’s development so that our local students get equal opportunity to learn, enquire, explore and develop in facilities that will allow them to maintain their enthusiasm for these things right through from year 7 to year 12,” said Ms Davies.

“Currently both students and staff do the best with what they have but they could do so much more, if they had the funding to go ahead with desperately needed buildings, equipment and resources.”

Ms Davies said that funding MSC’s future is essential not only for students, but also for staff retention.

