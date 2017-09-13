Benalla men win hockey premiership


PREMIERS: Benalla’s B Men proudly display their premiership trophy. (Back, from left) John Chittick, Broden Dean, Thomas Hill, Dane Hansted, Anthony Couche, Evan Dowe, Nick Nowland, Alex Dowe, Travis Guerra. (Front, from left) BJ Trevaskis, Dave McIntyre, Daniel Trevaskis (GK), Marty Gillies, Rob Dean, Latham Carroll, Shaun Findlow, Perry Plex. Absent: Ankur Singh, Tyler Wright.

BENALLA’S men broke their short drought on Saturday, winning the Goulburn Valley Hockey Association (GVHA) B Grade Premiership against fair rival SYC by two goals.

Upholding Benalla’s proud tradition of four premierships in five years from 2009-2014, the win was well deserved after a year nurturing junior and inexperienced players to form a strong winning team.

With both teams attacking and defending at a high quality it was a very evenly fought game – a true nail-biter to the end.

Benalla’s defence as always was incredibly strong, with goalie Daniel Trevaskis making some brilliant saves.

Full backs Anthony Couche and John Chittick kept SYC out of the circle for most of the game. 

The mid-field was ably controlled by Nic Nowland, Martin Gillies, Broden Dean and Latham Carroll. 

