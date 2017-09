Categories:

EIGHT people in Wangaratta have died following a flu outbreak in the town’s largest retirement village.

Victoria is in the throes of its worst flu season in 17 years, and flu and respiratory cases are well up in Mansfield.

Across the state there have been more than 11,800 confirmed cases this year, and more than 60 deaths.

