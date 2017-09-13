Hume jobs boom



JOBS have soared in the local region as unemployment in Mansfield remains steady at 3.2 per cent.

Recently released figures from the State Government reflect a broader upward trend in regional Victoria, specifically in the Hume region.

The unemployment rate in the Hume region has shrunk to 2.5 per cent as of July 2017, down from 4.3 per cent at the same time in 2016.

In that same time period, employment in the region has increased by almost 3000 jobs.

Since 2014 the Hume region has put on 10,900 new jobs – and the unemployment rate has fallen from 5.8 to 2.3 per cent.

Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) says the unemployment data in Mansfield is good news for local families.

