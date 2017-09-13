Mansfield region home to the oldest CFA trucks in the state


OLD BUT GOLD: The Merrijig CFA truck is one of the oldest in Victoria. Pictured (from left) are Ange Prendergast, Merrijig CFA captain Peter Bowker and Ian Davies.

MERRIJIG CFA is home to one of the oldest fire trucks in the state.

Built in the late ‘80s, the big red beast has served the community for more than 30 years.

The revelation comes after a recent report highlighting Victoria’s ageing tanker fleet.

It is thought that of the 1753 trucks in the CFA, almost 550 are more than 20 years old.

Despite the age of the Merrijig truck working against the Mansfield fleet average, group CFA leader Fred Forrest said the region was in a better position than most.

“It is definitely an issue for other areas in the state, but not really a big one for us,” Mr Forrest said.

