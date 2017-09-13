U16 Eagles come up short



THE Mansfield U16s took on the Benalla Giants in the grand final on Saturday, going down by 37 points.

The contest was very tightly fought with the final margin not a true indication of how close the contest was.

The first term was tight and hard fought footy with both teams looking threatening when forward.

The midfield battle was shaping up nicely with neither side really showing dominance early.

The Giants made the best of it early with the first two goals, before Gus marked strongly and converted a goal into the breeze to keep things close at the first break.

The backline was working hard with Watto leading the way with his physicality and pressure a standout, while the big Bull was getting his hooves on it early as well.

