IT is now 19 years since the last tree was planted in the State Government funded FFORNE (Farm Forestry North East) plantation forestry scheme.

Commencing in 1996 and completed in 1998, 1650 hectares of plantation was established on over 100 sites across North East Victoria.

On Sunday, September 17, the Australian Forest Growers are hosting a farm visit to view the last plantation established under the FFORNE scheme, on the property of Guy and Michelle Manning at Tolmie.

