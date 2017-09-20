A logical life with a spiritual heart


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
SURPRISE PACKAGE: Suzy Rideout was brought up in the remote jungles of Malaysia, before being sent to live in a convent. Despite studying engineering and pure mathematics, she has found her calling as a spiritual teacher.

IMAGINE growing up just like the Little Princess.

The classic children’s movie is about a little girl raised in the wilds of India, who eventually finds herself in a school where she is misunderstood.

The similarities to Suzy Rideout’s early childhood are startling.

Born near Glastonbury, England, Suzy’s father was a Squadron Leader with the Royal Air Force – posted to Malaysia, the small family spent years living in a remote jungle, 17,500 feet above sea level.

While her father was busy training the army in jungle warfare, Suzy was playing in the mountains – living a wild, carefree existence.

“It was idyllic – I was outside, with nature, and it was still and quiet and amazing,” Suzy said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20