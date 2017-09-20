A logical life with a spiritual heart



IMAGINE growing up just like the Little Princess.

The classic children’s movie is about a little girl raised in the wilds of India, who eventually finds herself in a school where she is misunderstood.

The similarities to Suzy Rideout’s early childhood are startling.

Born near Glastonbury, England, Suzy’s father was a Squadron Leader with the Royal Air Force – posted to Malaysia, the small family spent years living in a remote jungle, 17,500 feet above sea level.

While her father was busy training the army in jungle warfare, Suzy was playing in the mountains – living a wild, carefree existence.

“It was idyllic – I was outside, with nature, and it was still and quiet and amazing,” Suzy said.

