Bomberettes make history

BONNIE Doon’s under 17 netballers have won their first ever premiership since joining the Ovens and King league, defeating Glenrowan by 18 goals in the Ovens and King grand final in Wangaratta on Saturday.

In a remarkable run of success, only dropping two games through the season, Bonnie Doon entered Saturday’s final underdogs as the side was unable to defeat Glenrowan in the home and away season.

After a momentous win the previous Saturday against King Valley, the girls trained well through the week and remained calm and focused through the lead up to the big game.

Doon started well in the first quarter with immense pressure in defence causing Glenrowan to turn over the ball on countless occasions.

Sophie Woodward played a breakout quarter that saw her find form early, shutting down the drive of the Glenrowan wing attack and slowing the flow into the goal ring.

Milli Howland moved into the wing attack position in the latter part of the season and her contribution on Saturday was stellar, easily finding space and drive through the mid court.

