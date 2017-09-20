Goulburn to get a fill-up from Eildon



Categories:

Tags:

COMMUNITIES, traditional owners, farmers and wildlife will all benefit from an environmental flow along the Goulburn River between Goulburn Weir and the Murray River due to be delivered from mid-September, according to the Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority.

“As much of the rain and run-off into the Goulburn River is now captured in the dams and used to supply towns, industry and farms, the amount of water flowing down the river in spring has reduced,” Goulburn Broken CMA environmental water manager Simon Casanelia said.

“It also means the river flows higher and faster in the hotter months of the year when communities require more water, which is the opposite of what would happen if there were no dams and weirs.

“These changes have affected the health and survival of native plants and animals, so we’re giving nature a helping hand and delivering water for the environment at this time of the year to mimic more natural flow conditions.”

Water for the increased flow, peaking at 8500ML/day, is due to be released from Goulburn Weir from September 16.

This water will be made up from releases from Eildon Dam that started on the weekend, as well as inflows from tributaries including the Rubicon, Acheron and Yea rivers.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...